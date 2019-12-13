Global Refrigerant Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Refrigerant Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Refrigerant is a substance or mixture, usually a fluid, used in a heat pump and refrigeration cycle. In most cycles it undergoes phase transitions from a liquid to a gas and back again.

China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest consumption area of refrigerant. And its consumption share of refrigerant is responsible for 356.3 K MT in the world in 2015. The Europe, USA and Japan are other major consumption area. The Europe consumes 191.9 K MT and the number in the USA is 135.4 K MT in 2015. Consumption of refrigerant in Japan is smaller than the USA which is about 63 K MT in 2015.

Due to damage to the environment freon achilles heel, the EU implemented a policy of Air Condition without fluoride in early 2004. Many developed countries have also accelerated the R22 (commonly known as freon) phase-out the pace. The United States, Japan and Canada banned R22 in 2010 in new equipment. Currently, the international fluoride ban has become Chinas largest air-conditioning outlet green barriers, so as the worlds “White Kingdom”. Now, there are many replacements of R22, such as R410a, R404a and other and these refrigerants have little ozone depletion and are environment-friendly products. In 2013, Europe has begun to ban the R134a refrigerant in new automotive air conditioner and many automotive air conditioner manufacturers choose HFO 1234 yf to replace R134a. And EPA has approved of automotive air conditioner manufacturers using HFO1234yf in Automotive air conditioner.

With the development of eco-friendly refrigerant, we tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Chemours

Honeywell

Mexichem

Daikin

Arkema

Linde

Navin Fluorine International

GFL

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

3F

Yuean Chemical

Ying Peng Chemical

Yonghe Refrigerant

Limin Chemicals

HCFC

HFC

HC

Air Condition

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator