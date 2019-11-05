Global Regenerative Air Preheaters Market 2024Developments, Opportunities, Players, Regions, Suppliers

About Regenerative Air Preheaters

A Regenerative Air Preheater is a regenerative high efficiency heat exchanger which utilizes the regenerative element to store the heat of the flue gas and deliver it to air. According to the different parts of its rotating parts, regenerative air preheater can be classified as rotor rotation of the drum-type preheater and windshield rotary preheater. The former heat storage element is arranged on the slowly rotating rotor and rotates by the rotor in turn through the flue gas and the air; the latter heat storage element is arranged on the stationary stator, and the rotating 8-shaped windshield controls the flue gas and the air flows through the regenerative element alternately.

Regenerative Air Preheaters Market Key Players:

Maxxtec

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Howden

Kelvion

Balcke-Durr GmbH

Ekstroms Varmetekniska AB

ARVOS Group (Ljungstrom)

Alstom Power

Aerotherm Heaters

IMECO Limited

Geurts International

Aerofin

Thermodyne Engineering Systems

Shandong Hengtao Enterprise

Yu Hong Electric Power Equipment Engineering

Regenerative Air Preheaters Market Types:

Drum-Type Regenerative Air Preheaters

Windshield Regenerative Air Preheaters Regenerative Air Preheaters Market Applications:

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Aerospace & Defense

Chemical Industry

Marine

Oil and Gas

