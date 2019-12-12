Global Regenerative Braking Systems Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Global Regenerative Braking Systems Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Regenerative Braking Systems Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Regenerative Braking System (RBS) is a mechanism that uses a generator to recover kinetic energy while braking. In conventional vehicles, most of the kinetic energy generated during braking is converted into heat and is dissipated into the environment. RBS helps in converting the generated heat into electrical energy and further store it in an energy storage system such as flywheel, batteries, and ultra-capacitors.

In the last several years, global market of regenerative braking systems developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9%. In 2016, global revenue of regenerative braking systems is nearly 699 M USD; the actual consumption is about 2451 K units.

The global average price of regenerative braking systems is in the decreasing trend, from 317 USD/Unit in 2012 to 258 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of regenerative braking systems includes ESC based system, ABS based system and other type, and the proportion of ESC based system in 2016 is about 89%.

Regenerative braking systems are widely used in HEV, BEV, PHEV and other vehicles. The most proportion of regenerative braking systems is HEV, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 69%.

Japan is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2016. Following Japan, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is intense. ADVICS, Bosch, Continental, Hitachi, TRW, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

