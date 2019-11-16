Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Refurbishing of medical device refers to restoring used equipment or systems into a condition of safety and effectiveness comparable to new including actions such as repair, rework, update and replacement of worn parts with original parts.
The classification of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device includes X-Ray System, Ultrasound System, CT System, MRI System and other types, and the proportion of X-Ray System is about 30% in 2016, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.
Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device are widely sold in hospitals, clinic and others. The most proportion of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device is sold in hospitals, and the consumption value market share in 2016 is about 71%.
Market competition is intense. GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips, Hitachi, and Toshiba Medical are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market by Types
Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
