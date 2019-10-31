 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Remote

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Remote Patient Monitoring Products is the system to measure vital signs remotely, and to manage escalation strategies based on pre-determined rules applied on the measured data.
Data transfer can be achieved via wireless communication means and or data transfer over other media, such as a telephone or computer network or via an optical link.
Remote Patient Monitoring Products improves patient visibility and interaction, which is beneficial at any point of the care continuum.
There are some drivers and inhibitors. For drivers, there is expanding aging population, escalating hospital-based treatment costs, measures to cut healthcare expenditure, prevalence of chronic diseases, etc. For inhibitors, there is high cost of RPM Systems, lack of reimbursement, patient privacy concerns, etc.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Medtronic
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • St. Jude Medical
  • GE Healthcare
  • Biotronik
  • Nihon Kohden
  • Abbott

    Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market by Types

  • COPD
  • Diabetes
  • Cardiopathy
  • Others

    Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market by Applications

  • Home Care
  • Long-term Care Centers
  • Hospice Care

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Products Segment by Type

    2.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Products Consumption by Type

    2.4 Remote Patient Monitoring Products Segment by Application

    2.5 Remote Patient Monitoring Products Consumption by Application

    3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products by Players

    3.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 132

