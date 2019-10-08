Global Residential Construction Estimating Software Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “Residential Construction Estimating Software Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Residential Construction Estimating Software market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Buildertrend

Stack Construction Technologies

CoConstruct

UDA Technologies

JobNimbus

Construction Computer Software

Clear Estimates

Advanced Electrical Technologies

PrioSoft

BrickControl

Improveit 360

Bid4Build

Buildxact

BuildStar Technologies

Tech Creations

EZcontractPRO

Nivben Software

Malleo

Projul

One Click Contractor

About Residential Construction Estimating Software Market:

Residential Construction Estimating software enables contractors and builders to accurately estimate project costs.

In 2018, the global Residential Construction Estimating Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Global Residential Construction Estimating Software Market Report Segment by Types:

Basic?Under $169/Month?

Standard($169-299 /Month?

Senior?$299 Global Residential Construction Estimating Software Market Report Segmented by Application:

Large Enterprises?1000+ Users?

Medium-Sized Enterprise?499-1000 Users?