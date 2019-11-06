Global Resol Resins Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast 2024

Resol resins are thermosetting polymers which cure adequately without addition of any catalyst other than heat..

Resol Resins Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Chang Chun Plastics

Georgia Pacific Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals

Sumitomo Bakelite and many more. Resol Resins Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Resol Resins Market can be Split into:

Phenol

Formaldehyde. By Applications, the Resol Resins Market can be Split into:

Molding Compounds

Wood Working Adhesives