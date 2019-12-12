Global Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) is a particular type of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), used to protect the individual wearer against the inhalation of hazardous substances in the workplace air.

The growth of this market is driven by the high consumption of air-purifying respirators in the chemical & pharm industry. Air-purifying respirators are used to provide protection against particulates, such as nuisance dust.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3M

MSA Safety

Honeywell

DrÃ¤ger

Avon

Interspiro

… Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market by Types

NPAR (Non-Powered Air Respirators)

PAR (Powered Air Respirators)

SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market by Applications

Chemical & Pharma

Manufacturing

Mining

Municipal