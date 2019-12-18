Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

The market for retail assortment management applications (RAMAs) is composed of multichannel retail companies (that is, retailers with stores as well as online and mobile channels) seeking assortment management applications that address business-critical merchandising business processes. Specifically included are Tier 1 general retailers (those with annual retail revenue greater than $3 billion) as well as apparel and specialty top-tier retailers (those with greater than $1 to $3 billion annual retail revenue). There are more than 250 global retailers operating in this market. RAMA products support activities and business processes that are critical to the fulfillment of customers needs.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Retail Assortment Management Applications Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

SAS

7thonline

TXT e-solutions

Periscope

Oracle

JDA Software

BOARD International

JustEnough

RELEX Solutions

Logility

o9 Solutions

Celect

Infor

SAP

Softvision Retail Assortment Management Applications Market by Types

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications Retail Assortment Management Applications Market by Applications

Stores

Online