Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market 2025: Market Trends, Market Size, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

About Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market: A Point of Sale Terminal (POS terminal) is an electronic device used to process card payments at retail locations.

A POS Terminal is generally used to read the information off a customerâs credit or debit card, check whether the funds in a customerâs bank account are sufficient, transfer the funds from the customerâs account to the sellerâs account (or at least, accounts for the transfer with the credit card network) and record the transaction and prints a receipt.

The global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market was valued at 16500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 35400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Cisco Systems

Epicor Software Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Ingenico Group

Micros Systems

NCR Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba Corporation

Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Segment by Types:

Fixed Retail POS Terminals

Mobile Retail POS Terminals

Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Segment by Applications:

Department Stores

Warehouse

Discount Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience

Speciality Stores

Detailed TOC of Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Size

2.1.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Sales by Application

