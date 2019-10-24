Global Retractable Safety Syringes Production Market Share, Revenue, Market Size and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

About Retractable Safety Syringes Market Report: Safety syringes are syringes developed with a safety mechanism to prevent needle stick and other injuries. The needle on a safety syringe can be detachable or permanently attached. The emphasis on preventing the re-use of syringes by safety bodies and governments has raised the demand for safety syringes. Syringes with retractable needles and syringes with protective shields are safety syringes widely used in hospitals. Retractable needle  the needle (usually fused to the syringe) is spring-loaded and retracts into the barrel of the syringe when the plunger is comp.

Top manufacturers/players: BD, Medtronic, Retractable Technologies, Globe Medical Tech, Revolutions Medical, DMC Medical, Smiths Medical, Q Stat, Medicina, Haiou Medical, Mediprim, SOL-Millennium

Retractable Safety Syringes Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Retractable Safety Syringes Market Segment by Type:

Manual Retractable Safety Syringe

Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe Retractable Safety Syringes Market Segment by Applications:

Subcutaneous (Sub-Q)

Intramuscular (IM)