Global Retread Tires Market Size 2019: Analysis by Key Players, Types, Application, Trends and Prediction to 2024

The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Retread Tires market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Retread Tires market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Retreading is a re-manufacturing process through which old and worn out tire treads are replaced by new ones. Retreading is applied to casings of old tires after inspection. Retreading of tires costs at least 40% less than the cost of a new tire. The cost effectiveness offered by Retread tires is one of the primary factors driving market growth, which is further supplemented by the robust growth of the transportation industry. Furthermore, retread tires and tire retreading are environment-friendly solutions and hence, are witnessing support from various regulating bodies encouraging the use of retread tires..

Retread Tires Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Tire Recappers

Canton Bandag Tire Co

New England Truck Tire Centers

Marangoni

Southside Tire and many more. Retread Tires Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Retread Tires Market can be Split into:

Pre Cure Process

Mold Cure Process. By Applications, the Retread Tires Market can be Split into:

OEM Service Providers