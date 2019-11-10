Global Reverse Transcriptase Market Size 2019-2024: Trends, Segmentations, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in Reverse Transcriptase Market:

Thermo Fisher

Promega

Roche

Bio-Rad

Takara Bio

Agilent

Qiagen

Fapon Biotech

Toyobo

Vazyme

New England Biolabs

About Reverse Transcriptase: Normally, DNA is transcribed, or copied, to RNA and then translated to protein. Reverse transcriptase copies RNA back to DNA. Think of it as a car moving down a one-way street. Normally traffic only moves in one direction. But then, someone from out of town is driving the opposite way! Reverse transcriptase drives the opposite way in molecular processes in cells, converting RNA back to DNA. Reverse Transcriptase Industry report begins with a basic Reverse Transcriptase market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Reverse Transcriptase Market Types:

MMLV Reverse Transcriptase

AMV Reverse Transcriptase Reverse Transcriptase Market Applications:

PCR

Sequencing

In the last several years, global market of Reverse Transcriptase developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 4.6 %. In 2016, global revenue of Reverse Transcriptase is nearly 260 million USD; the actual production is about 570 liter.

The classification of Reverse Transcriptase includes MMLV Reverse Transcriptase and AMV Reverse Transcriptase; Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus (MMLV) Reverse Transcriptase is an RNA-directed DNA polymerase. This enzyme can synthesize a complementary DNA strand initiating from a primer using either RNA (cDNA synthesis) or single-stranded DNA as a template. And the sales proportion of MMLV Reverse Transcriptase in 2016 is about 80.9%.

Reverse Transcriptase can be used for PCR, Sequencing and Cloning, PCR was the largest application segment in 2016, and the proportion is about 59.4%. The application used in cloning with the fastest growth rate.

The worldwide market for Reverse Transcriptase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.