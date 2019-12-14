Global RFID Door Locks Market 2020: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) is used in door locks for identification and tracking using radio waves applied to products for security purposes.

Radio-frequency identificationÂ (RFID) is the use of an object (typically referred to as an “RFID tag”) applied to or incorporated into a product, animal, or person for the purpose of identification and tracking using radio waves. Some tags can be read from several meters away and beyond the line of sight of the reader..

RFID Door Locks Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

RFID Lock

Company

ASSA ABLOY Hospitality

Dormakaba

MIWA Lock

Samsung

Allegion

Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems

Hettich Hettlock

LockState

Onity (by United Technologies)

SALTO Systems and many more. RFID Door Locks Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the RFID Door Locks Market can be Split into:

Key Cards

Wearables

Mobile Phone & Others. By Applications, the RFID Door Locks Market can be Split into:

Hospitality

Government Offices

Residential

Industrial Domain