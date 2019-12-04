Global RFID Printer Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

The report outlines the competitive framework of the RFID Printer Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global RFID Printer Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
This report studies the RFID Printer market, the RFID Printer is a printing device used to write data to a RFID tag and also print any graphics, barcodes and text onto the label as well.
The RFID Printer consumption volume was 177.61 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 196.62 K Units in 2017 and 329.22 K Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.86% from 2017 to 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (34.64%) in 2016, followed by the North America.
At present, the manufactures of RFID Printer are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 42.78% in 2016. The following areas are Japan and North America. The global leading players in this market are Zebra, Honeywell, SATO, Toshiba Tec, Printronix, Avery Dennison and Postek.
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
