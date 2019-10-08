Global RGB Laser Modules Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “RGB Laser Modules Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of RGB Laser Modules industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. RGB Laser Modules market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and RGB Laser Modules market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

RGB Laser Modules Market Dominating Key Players:

Opt Lasers (Tomorrows System)

Sumitomo Electric Industries

SwissLas

Kvant Lasers

Elite Optoelectronics

RGB Laser System

TriLite Technologies

Aten Laser

About RGB Laser Modules: RGB lasers are show laser systems with exactly three-color modules: red, green and blue. Commonly used wavelengths of semiconductor laser diodes for RGB laser manufacturing are 635-660nm for red color, 520nm for green color and 445-460nm for blue color lasers. RGB Laser Modules Market Types:

Below 1W

1W to 5W

5W to 10W

Above 10W RGB Laser Modules Market Applications:

Laser Projector

Light Source