Global rhEPO Market 2020: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The process of supplying EPO externally, usually with the help of recombinant DNA technology in a cell culture, is known as rhEPO. rhEPO is used to treat anemia due to neural diseases, injuries, kidney diseases orÂ cancer..

rhEPO Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

3SBio

Shanghai Chemo

Chengdu Diao

NCPC Genetech

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Shandong Kexing

Ahua Pharmaceutical

Biosidus

Dragon Pharma and many more. rhEPO Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the rhEPO Market can be Split into:

ESRD

Cancer

HIV

Wounds and neural disease. By Applications, the rhEPO Market can be Split into:

Hospitals