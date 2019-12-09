 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 9, 2019

Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2

Rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 is a protein that in humans is encoded by the ROCK2 gene. The protein encoded by this gene is a serine/threonine kinase that regulates cytokinesis, smooth muscle contraction, the formation of actin stress fibers and focal adhesions, and the activation of the c-fos serum response element. This protein, which is an isozyme of ROCK1, is a target for the small GTPase Rho.
In the last several years, global market of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 68%. In 2017, Global Market Size of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 is nearly 850 K USD.
For developing product, there are 1 product in Phase 3, 2 products in Phase 2, 0 products in Phase 1 and 6 products in Preclinical. The total investment for Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 developing is around 88 M USD in 2017.
The Application of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 includes Glaucoma, Spinal Cord, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Immune Therapy and Others, and the proportion of R&D Investmen for Glaucoma in 2017 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

  • Kadmon Corporation
  • BioAxone BioSciences Inc
  • Redx Pharma
  • Angion Biomedica
  • DWTI
  • HitGen LTD

  • Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market by Types

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market by Applications

  • Glaucoma
  • Spinal Cord
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
  • Immune Therapy
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

