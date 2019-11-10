Global Rice Flour Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Global “Rice Flour Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Rice Flour in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Rice Flour Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Burapa Prosper

Thai Flour Industry

Rose Brand

CHO HENG

Koda Farms

BIF

Lieng Tong

Bobâs Red Mill Natural Foods

Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills

HUANGGUO

The report provides a basic overview of the Rice Flour industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Rice Flour Market Types:

Rice Flour

Brown Rice Flour

Glutinous Rice Flour

Other Rice Flour Market Applications:

Rice Noodle and Rice Pasta

Sweets and Desserts

Snacks

Bread

The technical barriers of Rice Flour are relatively low, and the Rice Flour enterprise disperse in many countries, and the relative large companies include CHO HENGï¼HUANGGUOï¼Bobâs Red Mill Natural Foodsï¼Rose Brandï¼BIF and others.

Rice Flour is widely used for rice noodle, desserts, snacks and bread. In 2017, rice flour for rice noodle and rice pasta occupies 40%. As consumers focus on healthy food, the increased consumption is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2025. Rice Flour industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Rice Flour gradually decreased and we expected the price will increase due to the price trend of rice.

There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in rice flour market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Rice Flour is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 11500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.