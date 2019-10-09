Global Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market 2025: SWOT Analysis, Market Size, CAGR Status, Trends and Industry Analysis

Global “Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market” report covers the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, price, revenue and market demand and supply scenarios. Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market report provides analysis with market forecast, manufacturers, types, applications, imports/exports, opportunities, risks, development factors, revenue, suppliers, consumption.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13965384

About Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market:

The global Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13965384 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market by Applications:

Commercial Use

Residential Use Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market by Types:

Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)