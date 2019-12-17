Global Road Graders Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Summary

Solar Cell is a device made from crystalline silicon or thin film that converts sunlight into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. There are two key indicators for solar cells: one is cell conversion efficiency, and the other is cell thickness.Solar modules use light energy (photons) from the sun to generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect. The majority of modules use wafer-based crystalline silicon cells or thin-film cells based on cadmium telluride or silicon. The structural (load carrying) member of a module can either be the top layer or the back layer. Cells must also be protected from mechanical damage and moisture. Most solar modules are rigid, but semi-flexible ones are available, based on thin-film cells.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Hanwha

First Solar

SunPower

Elkem Solar

Sharp

Kyocera Solar

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

NSP

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

GCL System Integration

Yingli

Shunfeng

ReneSola

Risen

Chint Group

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

CSUN

BYD

HT-SAAE Solar Cells and Modules Market Segmentation Market by Type

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Others Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]