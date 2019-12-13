Global Robot Tool Changers Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Robot Tool Changers is component with two mating parts (master and tool) that have been designed to lock together automatically and are able to pass utilities (e.g. electrical signals, pneumatic supply, water, etc.). The master side of the tool changer mounts to a robot, CNC machine or other structure. The tool side of the tool changer mounts to tooling, such as grippers, welders, or deburring tools. A Robot Tool Changers is also known as an automatic tool changer, robotic tool changer, robot coupler, robotic coupler, and robotic connector.

ATI

Staubli

Schunk

Destaco

Applied Robotics

RSP

AGI

Nitta

Pascal

Carl Kurt Walther

Robotic & Automation Tooling

OBARA Corporation Robot Tool Changers Market by Types

Manual Robot Tool Changers

Automatic Robot Tool Changers Robot Tool Changers Market by Applications

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber

Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage