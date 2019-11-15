Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Rosin is a solid form of resin obtained from pines and some other plants, mostly conifers, produced by heating fresh liquid resin to vaporize the volatile liquid terpene components. It is semi-transparent and varies in color from yellow to black. At room temperature rosin is brittle, but it melts at stove-top temperature.
Currently, there are several producing companies in the world rosin industry. The main players are Hexion, Arakawa, Perum Perhutani, Resinas Brasil Group, Vinagum, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals and Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals. The global sales of rosin will increase to 1003229 MT in 2017 from 1187793 MT in 2012.
In consumption market, China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 63.86% of the global consumption volume in total.
