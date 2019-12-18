Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rigs are designed to drill big blast holes into high benches in large quarries and opencast mines. With long, high-strength masts and extremely robust components, they can develop very high rotational torques and pulldown forces. This, together with abundant flushing air and responsive ergonomic controls, gives very high penetration rates in continuous duty.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 75 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest sales value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig industry.

Second, the Production (Unit) of Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig increased from 328 units in 2011 to 332 units in 2017 with an average growth rate of 0.25%.

Third, Asia-Pacific occupied 25.38% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and South America, which respectively account for around 22.63% and 16.82% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. Geographically, North America was the largest production market in the world, which took about 52.60% of the global production volume in 2016.

