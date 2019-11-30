Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Gravure printing, also known as rotogravure printing, is primarily a long-run, high-speed high-quality printing method. Like engraving, gravure is a form of intaglio printing that produces fine, detailed images.

Like flexography, gravure printing is often used for high-volume printing of packaging, wallpaper and gift wrap.

Although less common, gravure printing may also be used for printing magazines, greeting cards, and high-volume advertising pieces.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Rotogravure Printing Machine in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Rotogravure Printing Machine. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of flexible packaging fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Rotogravure Printing Machine will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the Rotogravure Printing Machine industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Rotogravure Printing Machine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Cerutti Group, Bobst, Comexi Group Industries, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Rotogravure Printing Machine and related services. At the same time, United States, occupied 44.99% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Rotogravure Printing Machine industry because of their market share and technology status of Rotogravure Printing Machine.

The consumption volume of Rotogravure Printing Machine is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Rotogravure Printing Machine industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Rotogravure Printing Machine is still promising.

Cerutti Group

Bobst

Comexi Group Industries

Uteco

Hsing Wei

Toshiba Machine

Huitong

DCM ATN

Sotech

Star Flex Rotogravure Printing Machine Market by Types

Paper

Plastic

Others Rotogravure Printing Machine Market by Applications

Flexible Packaging

Label Manufacturing

Corrugated