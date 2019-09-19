Global Router Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

Global “Router Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Router industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Router market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Router:

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Router capacity, production, value, price and market share of Router in global market.

Router Market Manufactures:

TP-LINK

D-Link

Tenda

NETGEAR

ASUS

Huawei

Qihoo 360

Gee

Xiaomi Router Market Types:

150Mbps

300Mbps

450Mbps

Others Router Market Applications:

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

To focus on the key Router manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

China’s home Wi-Fi router business is expanding fast in the past few years, with about 18.15% Compound Annual Growth Rate between 2012 and 2016. The market will keep expanding with more and more downstream users and the upgrading of products.

Nowadays, 300Mbps and 450Mbps are the hottest models in China’s home Wi-Fi router market, while higher speed and smart home Wi-Fi routers are seeing to occupy important positions in forecast period, one of the key influencing factors is the prevalence of online games.

Key players in China home Wi-Fi router production market are TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei and a few others. New entrants like Qihoo 360, Gee (HiWiFi) and Xiaomi are growing fast and taking more and more market share in these years. However, among all thse, with over 30% market share, TP-Link will hold the No.1 market place in forecast period.

The worldwide market for Router is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.9% over the next five years, will reach 2070 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.