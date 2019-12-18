Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

RTA (ready-to-assemble) furniture is shipped unassembled to end-users, who assemble it at their end. The RTA product range covers a whole host of residential and office furniture. They come flat-packed and are typically packaged as a kit comprising furniture parts and hardware needed to assemble it.

Overall, the Residential Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.In United States RTA Furniture market is donimated by few manufatuers like Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries, Whalen Furniture, IKEA and Homestar North America. These manufactuers have manufacturing bases in Unite States.In terms of product type, the Residential RTA Furniture is donimating the market, with a market share of 73.5% in 2016, and the rest is Office RTA Furniture, which occupied for 26.5%. In future, the Residential RTA Furniture will remain the leading role. In terms of sales chanels, the online developed rapidly in the past few years, due to more and more consumers choose to purchase RTA furniture through smartphone, tablets and PC. In fugure, the online will gradually more important to RTA Furniture manufactuers.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sauder Woodworking

Dorel Industries

Bush Industries

Whalen Furniture

Homestar North America

IKEA

Flexsteel (Home Styles)

Simplicity Sofas

Prepac

South Shore RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market by Types

Office RTA Furniture

Residential RTA Furniture RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market by Applications

Independent Specialist Retailers

Independent Furniture Chains

Convenient Stores