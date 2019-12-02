 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Rubber Antioxidant

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Rubber Antioxidant Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get Sample PDF Copy of Rubber Antioxidant Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13806746   

Rubber antioxidant is a kind of additive which is added during the production to prevent rubber aging. The common rubber antioxidants are aromatic amine, which are mainly used in tires, belts, hoses, cables, etc.
China is the dominate producer of rubber antioxidant, the production was 346 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 56.58% of the total amount. Besides that, China also is the largest consumer, with the sales volume of 310.8 K MT in 2016, occupied about 50.83% market share. And in the following years, China is expected to maintain the leading status.
The industry concentration of rubber antioxidant is relatively high. Eastman, Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Agrofert(Duslo) once monopolized the industry, occupied almost 80% of the market share. While with the rubber industry shift to the east, Chinese rubber additives manufacturers seize the opportunity and realize the rapid development. In 2016, the above international companies only occupied about 29.95% market share. Leading players in China are Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Xian Yu-Chem, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine. Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 20.96% in 2016.
Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of rubber antioxidant was lower year by year from 2736 $/MT in 2012 to 2451 $/MT in 2016. In 2017, with the higher price of raw materials and increasingly stricter environmental protection requirements, the price of rubber antioxidant has a certain level of rising.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Eastman

  • Kumho Petrochemical
  • Lanxess
  • Agrofert(Duslo)
  • NOCIL
  • OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL
  • GENERAL QUIMICA
  • Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology
  • Xian Yu-Chem
  • Kemai Chemical
  • Sunsine
  • NCIC
  • Shandong Ekesen Chemical

    Rubber Antioxidant Market by Types

  • PPDs
  • RD (TMQ)
  • Others

    Rubber Antioxidant Market by Applications

  • Tires
  • Automotive Rubber Products
  • Others

    Ask for the Discount at: – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-discount/13806746

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Rubber Antioxidant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Rubber Antioxidant market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Rubber Antioxidant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Rubber Antioxidant with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Rubber Antioxidant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 165

    Price of Report: $ 3660 (Single User Licence) Purchase Balsa Wood Market Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13806746  

    Browse Full Report Here: –

    https://www.absolutereports.com/global-rubber-antioxidant-market-growth-2019-2024-13806746           

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Info:

    Name: Ajay More

    Email: [email protected]   

    Organization: Absolute Reports

    Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

    Our Other Reports: Flatbed Scanners Market Share, Size Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2026

     Potential Transformers Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2026

    Anesthesia Devices Market 2024: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.