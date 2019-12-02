Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Rubber Antioxidant Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Rubber antioxidant is a kind of additive which is added during the production to prevent rubber aging. The common rubber antioxidants are aromatic amine, which are mainly used in tires, belts, hoses, cables, etc.
China is the dominate producer of rubber antioxidant, the production was 346 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 56.58% of the total amount. Besides that, China also is the largest consumer, with the sales volume of 310.8 K MT in 2016, occupied about 50.83% market share. And in the following years, China is expected to maintain the leading status.
The industry concentration of rubber antioxidant is relatively high. Eastman, Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Agrofert(Duslo) once monopolized the industry, occupied almost 80% of the market share. While with the rubber industry shift to the east, Chinese rubber additives manufacturers seize the opportunity and realize the rapid development. In 2016, the above international companies only occupied about 29.95% market share. Leading players in China are Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Xian Yu-Chem, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine. Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 20.96% in 2016.
Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of rubber antioxidant was lower year by year from 2736 $/MT in 2012 to 2451 $/MT in 2016. In 2017, with the higher price of raw materials and increasingly stricter environmental protection requirements, the price of rubber antioxidant has a certain level of rising.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
