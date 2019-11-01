Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Rubidium Atomic Clock Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Rubidium atomic clock or rubidium standard, is a high accuracy frequency and time standard. Rubidium atomic clocks, the simplest and most compact of other atomic clocks, use a glass cell of rubidium gas that changes its absorption of light at the optical rubidium frequency when the surrounding microwave frequency is just right. Atomic Clock is a precision clock that depends for its operation on an electrical oscillator regulated by the natural vibration frequencies of an atomic system (as a beam of cesium atoms).
Vectron International, a leader in the design and manufacture of Precision Oscillators, Timing Solutions and SAW Filters for Communication, Industrial, Military and Space applications and AccuBeat a world leader in the design and manufacture of high precision atomic clocks and time and frequency solutions, announced the introduction of the Nano Atomic Clock (NAC1) The product offering will be showcased in hall B6 booth 336, at the Electronica Show in Munich, Germany from November 8th11th. We are excited that our partner AccuBeat has released the NAC1 for production stated David Bail General Manager of Vectron’s Precision Oscillator Products group. This product bridges the gap between oven controlled crystal oscillators and traditional rubidium standards. No other product on the market provides this combination of size, weight, power and aging. The Nano Atomic Clock utilizes the quantum physics principle of coherent population trapping (CPT) in a rubidium vapor cell to deliver aging rates of 1 ppb/year in a package that is one tenth the size of traditional rubidium, with an order of magnitude reduction in power consumption. The aging rate is 10 times better than any similar product currently released to the market, and due to the manufacturing techniques employed in its construction, the vapor cell reliability ensures the aging rate will be met during the operational life of the unit. Benny Levy, AccuBeat CEO added, AccuBeat continues to develop and expand its range of Rubidium standards with the introduction of the innovative NAC1. Further versions of the NAC are already under development and will concentrate on even lower power consumption, a reduced form factor and improvements in some of the key parameters. Customers who have already purchased the NAC1 are very happy with the product and its performance.
