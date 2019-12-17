Global Rugged Tablet Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

A rugged (or ruggedized, but also ruggedised) computer is a computer specifically designed to operate reliably in harsh usage environments and conditions, such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures and wet or dusty conditions. They are designed from inception for the type of rough use typified by these conditions, not just in the external housing but in the internal components and cooling arrangements as well. In general, ruggedized and hardened computers share the same design robustness and frequently these terms are interchangeable.

Panasonic

Getac

DT Research

Xplore

DRS Technology

Mobile Demand

AAEON

NEXCOM

HP

Dell

MilDef

Trimble

Rugged Tablet Market Types:

Fully rugged tablets

Semi rugged tablets

Rugged Tablet Market Applications:

Energy

Manufacturing

Construction

Transportation & Distribution

Public safety

Retail

Medical

Government

Military

Scope of Rugged Tablet Market Report:

Overall, the rugged Tablet market maintains a strong global presence; even in spite of weak fourth quarter revenue shipments and additional competition from consumer grade technologies. While this increased competition may prove a hindrance to traditional vendors in the rugged market space, it has forced many of these vendors to rethink traditional designs of devices. These additional research and development efforts are already bearing results, with recent product releases leveraging new ergonomic and design advances, often with specific vertical applications in mind. While these new releases have yet to impact bottom line revenues, the innovative thought and design behind being employed is undoubtedly having an effect on how vendors think about hardware design as well as end-user expectations in years to come. Additionally, as political and economic conditions continue to improve, especially in the EMEA regions, rugged revenues will likely increase compared to this past year.

Major factors driving growth of this market include the rapid development of the Internet of things industry, its long battery life and availability of free apps like Microsoft 365, Google Drive, and TeamViewer are responsible for this marketâs rapid growth during the next five years.

QYRâs market research analyst estimates the Americas to dominate the global market for rugged tablets during the forecast period followed by the EMEA and the APAC regions. As many rugged tablet users in North America are loyal to manufacturers like Xplore and Panasonic, the market for rugged tablets in the Americas is expected to increase growing at a CAGR of 11.81% from 2016 to 2021, and is the fastest growing and largest emerging

QYRâs market research analyst has estimated the Public safety segment to lead the market in terms of revenue generated during the forecast period. The growing usage of fully rugged tablets in Public projects and sites by the field personnel is expected to bolster this segmentâs growth during the next five years.

The worldwide market for Rugged Tablet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Rugged Tablet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.