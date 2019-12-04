 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Rumen Bypass Fat Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Rumen Bypass Fat

Rumen Bypass Fat Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Rumen bypass fats are dry fats that are processed to be easily handled and mixed into all animal feeds. Different classes of bypass fats may differ slightly in their palatability. Calcium salts of palm oil have a very pungent odor and a slightly bitter taste, and there is evidence that cows can detect these fats when they are initially added to the ration.
In application, rumen bypass fat downstream is wide and recently rumen bypass fat has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Dairy Cows, Ewes and other feeds. Globally, the rumen bypass fat market is mainly driven by growing demand for Dairy Cows which accounts for nearly 94.65% of total downstream consumption of rumen bypass fat in global.
In the future, global market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, rumen bypass fat production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of rumen bypass fat is estimated to be 1054.5 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Southeast Asia and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of rumen bypass fat. Manufacturers from Southeast Asia are immature in technology. With the development of Southeast Asia rumen bypass fat production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Volac Wilmar

  • Berg +Schmidt
  • Wawasan
  • ADM
  • Premium
  • AAK
  • Influx Lipids
  • Jutawan Muda Enterprise
  • GopiFat

    Rumen Bypass Fat Market by Types

  • Saturated (or Hydrogenated) Fat
  • Palm Oil Fatty Acid Products
  • Others

    Rumen Bypass Fat Market by Applications

  • Dairy Cows
  • Ewes
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    No. of pages: 136

