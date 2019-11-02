Global Safety Laser Scanners Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global "Safety Laser Scanners Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Safety laser scanners use time-of-flight technology. This means the scanner calculates position based on the time it takes for the laser to bounce off an object and return to the unit. Safety scanners are widely used because of their versatility. Scanners can be mounted vertically or horizontally and cover several types of hazards. These devices offer distinct advantages over conventional guarding options.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by USA, Europe and China, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, China holds the largest market share, with about 8.11Million USD sales revenue, followed by Europe, with about 39.36% market share in 2017. North America will keep playing important role in Global market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SICK

Omron

Panasonic

Pepperl+Fuchs

Rockwell Automation

Leuze Electronic

Banner Engineering

Hans TURCK

Hokuyo

IDEC

Keyence Safety Laser Scanners Market by Types

Mobile Type

Stationary Type Safety Laser Scanners Market by Applications

Industrial Vehicles(AGVs)

Storage and Warehousing

Intralogistics Manufacturing