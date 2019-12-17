Global Salad Vending Machine Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Salad Vending Machine Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Salad Vending Machine market size.

About Salad Vending Machine:

Salad vending machine is an Innovative healthy vending machine that would serve fresh salads, restocked daily, with kale, spinach, quinoa, and other vegetables, grains, and fruit layered neatly in glass jars or other methods. Salad vending machine can be installed in airport, university, office building, hotel and shopping area.

Top Key Players of Salad Vending Machine Market:

FarmerâsÂ Fridge

Shake Salad

Alpaca Market

Portions

Major Types covered in the Salad Vending Machine Market report are:

Full Line Machines

Robotic Machines Major Applications covered in the Salad Vending Machine Market report are:

Office Building

Shopping Area

Airport

Hospital

Other Scope of Salad Vending Machine Market:

The Salad Vending Machine market is relative concentrated market; key players include Farmerâs Fridge, Shake Salad, Alpaca Market, Portions, Larryâs Market; the revenue of top 3 manufacturers accounts about 75% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from United States.

The worldwide market for Salad Vending Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 35.6% over the next five years, will reach 260.1 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.