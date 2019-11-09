Global Sandals Industry 2024: Worldwide Size, Share, Key Companies, Demands, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research Report

Global “Sandals Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Sandals Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Sandals industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Sandals market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Sandals market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Sandals market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Birkenstock

Alpargatas

Belle

Adidas

Clark

Skechers

Caleres

Steven Madden

Rieker

ECCO

Decker

Aldo

Daphne

GEOX

Crocs

Kenneth Cole

Cbanner

Aokang

ST& SAT

Topscore

Red Dragonfly

Scope of the Report:

Sandal is a favorite footwear choice for casual and fashional occasions for men, women and youth. Women are the largest consumer with proportion in 2017 about 56%.

Geographically, the revenue market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of volumes, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share, with about 1016 million pairs sold, followed by Europe of about 23% consumption market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sandals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 35100 million US$ in 2024, from 27100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sandals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Casual Sandals

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Children Sandals

Men Sandals

Children Sandals

Men Sandals

Women Sandals This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Sandals Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Sandals market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



