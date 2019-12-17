Global Sandals Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems

global “Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market” report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • The global satellite based automatic identification systems (S-AIS) market to grow at a CAGR of 24.76% during the period 2017-2022.During 2015, the Americas dominated the market, where North America accounted for almost 39.27% of the overall regional revenue. The primary reason for this regionâs growth is due to the increasing development of S-AIS solutions for the US national defense.
  • The report forecast global Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems company.4

    Key Companies

  • ExactEarth
  • StormGeo
  • Iridium Communications
  • ORBCOMM
  • Saab
  • Thales
  • New JRC
  • Furuno Electric
  • Garmin International
  • Raytheon
  • L-3 Communications
  • Kongsberg
  • Raymarine
  • Maritec

    Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Class A Transponder
  • Class B Transponder

    Market by Application

  • Ship
  • Defense
  • Aerospace
  • Intelligence & Security
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market trends
    • Global Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market during the forecast period (2019-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

