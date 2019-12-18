Global Sapphire Glass Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Sapphire glass is kind of sapphire materials which is not only with hardest, most durable and scratch-resistant advantages but also offers a broad transmission range from UV to mid-infrared wavelengths (250 â 5,000 nm). These products are mainly used for consumer electronics, military products and other fields. In this report we counts the 2 inch of the sapphire glass.

First, at present sapphire glass mainly used for LED, the market share in 2015 is 82.51%. Although Apple didnât choose sapphire glass as their iPhone 6âs screen covers, but they used them in iPhone 6âs screen covers and home button. Later, apple watch choose sapphire glass as its screen covers. Some Asia handset makers have used sapphire glass in their own cellphones last years. At the same time some manufacturers have been putting a lot of effort into solving the defect-free rate of sapphire glass during the manufacture process. So in the future more and more handset makers will choose sapphire glass as their cellphones screen covers, certainly the same to Apple. So, sapphire glass industry will have brilliant future.Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too. For example Crystaland and Aurora have their own technology in the sapphire ingot manufacture process.Third, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye on economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. Forth, global sapphire glass production had increased to 62767 K Pcs in 2015, from 36354 K Pcs in 2011, with an average increase rate of 14.63% from 2011-2015. Global major production regions are mainly concentrated in Korea, Europe, USA, Japan, China and Taiwan. Also, in 2015, their production share was separately 19.20%, 20.59%, 12.13%, 7.52%, 14.56% and 21.37%.

