Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Saturated Polyester Resin Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Saturated Polyester Resin Market Research Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842733

Saturated polyester resin refers to a group of polymers derived from the condensation of polyol and an acid generally. Different types and characteristics of saturated polyester resins can be synthesized by different multi-acid and polyol. It is a synthetic material that does not contain unsaturated bonds except benzene ring.

Saturated polyester resin production is mainly concentrated in China, Europe USA and Japan at present, the output of the four regions occupies more than 80% of global saturated polyester resin production in 2014. The market of saturated polyester resin is decentralized, there too many companies to produce this product, and the global leading players (top ten: Allnex, DSM, Evonik, Hitachi Chem, Stepan, NIPPON GOHSEI, Hexion, Arkema, and Sino-French Ind, Shenjian New Material from China) only takes up about 46% of total market in 2014.In 2014, the global production of the saturated polyester resin reaches over 1000 K MT; the CAGR is about 5.86% during 2010 to 2015.China is now the largest consumption regions in saturated polyester resin market, there are also a lot of companies to manufacture the saturated polyester resin, top ten in sales is about 70% of the Chinese market. The CAGR in China is about 7.47% during 2010 to 2015, which shows that Chinese market increased faster than the global market.Although sales of saturated polyester resin brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Saturated Polyester Resin field hastily.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Allnex

DSM

Evonik

Hitachi Chem

Stepan

NIPPON GOHSEI

Hexion

Arkema

SK Chem

CSE Group

Arakawa Chem

TCV

Nuplex

DIC Corp

Helios Resins

GOO Chem

Royal Gent Ind

Kimteks

Ciech Chem

Synthopol

SIR Ind

TUP

Sino-French Ind

Shenjian New Material

Tiansong

Kinte Ind

Yantai Fenglin

Yinyang Resin

DSM(CN)

Guanghua New Material Saturated Polyester Resin Market by Types

Hybrid Saturated Polyester Resins

Pure Saturated Polyester Resins Saturated Polyester Resin Market by Applications

Automobile industry

Appliance industry

Construction industry

Pipeline corrosion protection