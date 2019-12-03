Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Saturated Polyester Resin Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Saturated polyester resin refers to a group of polymers derived from the condensation of polyol and an acid generally. Different types and characteristics of saturated polyester resins can be synthesized by different multi-acid and polyol. It is a synthetic material that does not contain unsaturated bonds except benzene ring.
Saturated polyester resin production is mainly concentrated in China, Europe USA and Japan at present, the output of the four regions occupies more than 80% of global saturated polyester resin production in 2014. The market of saturated polyester resin is decentralized, there too many companies to produce this product, and the global leading players (top ten: Allnex, DSM, Evonik, Hitachi Chem, Stepan, NIPPON GOHSEI, Hexion, Arkema, and Sino-French Ind, Shenjian New Material from China) only takes up about 46% of total market in 2014.In 2014, the global production of the saturated polyester resin reaches over 1000 K MT; the CAGR is about 5.86% during 2010 to 2015.China is now the largest consumption regions in saturated polyester resin market, there are also a lot of companies to manufacture the saturated polyester resin, top ten in sales is about 70% of the Chinese market. The CAGR in China is about 7.47% during 2010 to 2015, which shows that Chinese market increased faster than the global market.Although sales of saturated polyester resin brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Saturated Polyester Resin field hastily.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Allnex
Saturated Polyester Resin Market by Types
Saturated Polyester Resin Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Saturated Polyester Resin Segment by Type
2.3 Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption by Type
2.4 Saturated Polyester Resin Segment by Application
2.5 Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption by Application
3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin by Players
3.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Saturated Polyester Resin by Regions
4.1 Saturated Polyester Resin by Regions
4.2 Americas Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Saturated Polyester Resin Distributors
10.3 Saturated Polyester Resin Customer
11 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Forecast
11.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Saturated Polyester Resin Product Offered
12.3 Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 183
