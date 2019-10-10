 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Saw Wire Market Size 2019-2024: Trends, Segmentations, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Saw

Global “Saw Wire Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Saw Wire market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Saw Wire:

Saw wire is slicing wire to slice the wafer from Ingot using wire saw machine. Saw wire is used to cut a wide variety of products, such as silicon, germanium, gallium aresenide, quartz, indium phosphide, to name only a few.A diamond saw wire is a cutting tool with diamond grains firmly fixed to a fine wire. It is used to slice various materials into wafer form, such as silicon for solar batteries, sapphire etc.In this report, the statistics is mainly focus on the diamond saw wire.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • sahi Diamond
  • Meyer Burger
  • Nakamura Choukou
  • Diamond Pauber
  • SCHMID
  • Metron
  • DIAT New Material
  • Noritake
  • Nanjing Sanchao
  • A.L.M.T.
  • Sino-Crystal Diamond
  • Henan Yicheng
  • Zhejiang Ruiyi
  • Tony Tech
  • READ
  • ILJIN Diamond
  • MDWEC

  • Saw Wire Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Saw Wire Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Saw Wire Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Saw Wire Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Saw Wire Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Saw Wire market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Saw Wire Market Types:

  • Electroplated Wire
  • Resin Wire

    Saw Wire Market Applications:

  • Silicon Slicing
  • Sapphire Slicing
  • Others

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Saw Wire industry.

    Scope of Saw Wire Market:

  • According to the statistics, saw wire industry concentration is relatively high. The top five manufacturers were counted for about 38% production market share in 2017. In this report, we list the top 17 enterprises including Asahi Diamond, Nakamura Choukou, Diamond Pauber, SCHMID, Metron, DIAT New Material, Noritake, Nanjing Sanchao, A.L.M.T., Sino-Crystal Diamond, Henan Yicheng, Zhejiang Ruiyi, Tony Tech, READ, ILJIN Diamond, MDWEC and etc.
  • In this report, the statistics mainly focus on two kinds of diamond saw wire such as electroplated type and resin type. Additionally, electroplated type is the major product which dominant market with 53% production market share in 2017.
  • By application, saw wire market is segmented into silicon slicing and sapphire slicing etc. segments. The silicon slicing sector dominated the market during 2017 with a market share of 86%. This research report predicts this segment to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecast period. The use of photovoltaic energy is increasing, as humanity becomes more and more aware of the scarcity of natural resources. Especially, the leaders of developing countries realized that the use of photovoltaic energy supports their race towards improving the standard of living. Another downstream major field- sapphire slicing- take account for about 6% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Saw Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 1320 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Saw Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Saw Wire market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Saw Wire, Growing Market of Saw Wire) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Saw Wire Market Report pages: 137

    Important Key questions answered in Saw Wire market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Saw Wire in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Saw Wire market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Saw Wire market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Saw Wire market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Saw Wire market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Saw Wire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Saw Wire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Saw Wire in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Saw Wire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Saw Wire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Saw Wire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Saw Wire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

