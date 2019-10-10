Global Saw Wire Market Size 2019-2024: Trends, Segmentations, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Global “Saw Wire Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Saw Wire market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Saw Wire:

Saw wire is slicing wire to slice the wafer from Ingot using wire saw machine. Saw wire is used to cut a wide variety of products, such as silicon, germanium, gallium aresenide, quartz, indium phosphide, to name only a few.A diamond saw wire is a cutting tool with diamond grains firmly fixed to a fine wire. It is used to slice various materials into wafer form, such as silicon for solar batteries, sapphire etc.In this report, the statistics is mainly focus on the diamond saw wire.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Electroplated Wire

Resin Wire Saw Wire Market Applications:

Silicon Slicing

Sapphire Slicing

Others This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Saw Wire industry. Scope of Saw Wire Market:

According to the statistics, saw wire industry concentration is relatively high. The top five manufacturers were counted for about 38% production market share in 2017. In this report, we list the top 17 enterprises including Asahi Diamond, Nakamura Choukou, Diamond Pauber, SCHMID, Metron, DIAT New Material, Noritake, Nanjing Sanchao, A.L.M.T., Sino-Crystal Diamond, Henan Yicheng, Zhejiang Ruiyi, Tony Tech, READ, ILJIN Diamond, MDWEC and etc.

In this report, the statistics mainly focus on two kinds of diamond saw wire such as electroplated type and resin type. Additionally, electroplated type is the major product which dominant market with 53% production market share in 2017.

By application, saw wire market is segmented into silicon slicing and sapphire slicing etc. segments. The silicon slicing sector dominated the market during 2017 with a market share of 86%. This research report predicts this segment to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecast period. The use of photovoltaic energy is increasing, as humanity becomes more and more aware of the scarcity of natural resources. Especially, the leaders of developing countries realized that the use of photovoltaic energy supports their race towards improving the standard of living. Another downstream major field- sapphire slicing- take account for about 6% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Saw Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 1320 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.