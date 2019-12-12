 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Scandium Oxide Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

December 12, 2019

Scandium Oxide

GlobalScandium Oxide Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Scandium Oxide Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Scandium Oxide Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Scandium Oxide globally.

About Scandium Oxide:

Scandium (III) oxide, Sc2O3, is a high melting rare earth oxide. Scandium oxide appears as a free flowing white powder. It is used in the preparation of other scandium compounds as well as in high-temperature systems (for its resistance to heat and thermal shock), electronic ceramics, and glass composition (as a helper material). Principal uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCâs), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research.Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium-rich ores, such as thortveitite (Sc,Y)2(Si2O7) and kolbeckite ScPO4Â·2H2O are rare, however trace amounts of scandium are present in many other minerals. Scandium oxide is therefore predominately produced as a by-product from the extraction of other elements.

Scandium Oxide Market Manufactures:

  • Rusal
  • Stanford Materials
  • Metallica Minerals
  • Platina Resources
  • Scandium International Mining
  • DNI Metals
  • Great Western Minerals Group
  • Intermix-Met
  • CODOS
  • Hunan Oriental Scandium
  • Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM)
  • CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)
  • Ganzhou Kemingrui

    Scandium Oxide Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Scandium Oxide Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Scandium Oxide Market Types:

  • Scandium oxide 99.90%
  • Scandium oxide 99.99%
  • Scandium oxide 99.999%
  • Scandium oxide 99.9995%

    Scandium Oxide Market Applications:

  • Aluminum-Scandium Alloys
  • High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps
  • Lasers
  • SOFCs
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Scandium Oxide Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Scandium Oxide Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Scandium Oxide Market Report:

  • As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for Scandium Oxide industry. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into Scandium Oxide industry, and the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being.
  • Scandium Oxide demand has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to technology barrier and excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for high-end products.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.
  • The worldwide market for Scandium Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.5% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Scandium Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Scandium Oxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Scandium Oxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Scandium Oxide in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Scandium Oxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Scandium Oxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Scandium Oxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Scandium Oxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

