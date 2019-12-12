Global Scandium Oxide Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

Global “Scandium Oxide Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Scandium Oxide Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Scandium Oxide Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Scandium Oxide globally.

About Scandium Oxide:

Scandium (III) oxide, Sc2O3, is a high melting rare earth oxide. Scandium oxide appears as a free flowing white powder. It is used in the preparation of other scandium compounds as well as in high-temperature systems (for its resistance to heat and thermal shock), electronic ceramics, and glass composition (as a helper material). Principal uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCâs), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research.Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium-rich ores, such as thortveitite (Sc,Y)2(Si2O7) and kolbeckite ScPO4Â·2H2O are rare, however trace amounts of scandium are present in many other minerals. Scandium oxide is therefore predominately produced as a by-product from the extraction of other elements.

Scandium Oxide Market Manufactures:

Rusal

Stanford Materials

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources

Scandium International Mining

DNI Metals

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-Met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Scandium Oxide Market Types:

Scandium oxide 99.90%

Scandium oxide 99.99%

Scandium oxide 99.999%

Scandium oxide 99.9995% Scandium Oxide Market Applications:

Aluminum-Scandium Alloys

High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

Scandium Oxide Market Applications:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for Scandium Oxide industry. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into Scandium Oxide industry, and the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being.

Scandium Oxide demand has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to technology barrier and excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Scandium Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.5% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.