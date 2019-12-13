Global School Furniture Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “School Furniture Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the School Furniture market size.

About School Furniture:

School Furniture is a kind of equipment used for students in studying and daily life.

Top Key Players of School Furniture Market:

KI

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Knoll

VS

HNI Corporation

Haworth

Minyi Furniture

Ailin Technology

Fleetwood Group

British Thornton

Lanlin Teaching

Jirong Furniture

Smith System

Huihong Teching Equipment

KOKUYO

Metalliform Holdings Ltd

Infiniti Modules

Jiansheng Furniture

Ballen Panels

Major Types covered in the School Furniture Market report are:

Desks & Chairs

Bookcases

Dormitory Bed

Blackboards

Other Major Applications covered in the School Furniture Market report are:

Classroom

Dormitory

Canteen

Library

Office Scope of School Furniture Market:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for school furniture in the regions of Asia Pacific, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more high-quality school furniture. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of education expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of school furniture will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

The worldwide market for School Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 17200 million US$ in 2024, from 14300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.