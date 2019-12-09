Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market Research Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13855139

Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator converts energy by compressed air into mechanical motion on/off the valves. Predominantly used for larger sized Ball & Butterfly Valves, the Scotch Yoke Actuator offers 90Â° quarter turn, on off operation by converting linear movement to rotary action through the internal driving cylinder and scotch yoke mechanism. Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator has some unique characteristics that it can smooth on/off with the torque curve synchronized with valves, relatively higher torque than the same model in Rack &Pinion type and small size. It is widely used in the pipeline and water treatment projects of power generation, oil and gas, chemical processing, paper processing and so on.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator industry is concentration in the United States. Emerson, Cameron, Flowserve, Pentair and Rotork are the market leader and they occupied about 61.49% of the whole market. Second, the consumption increases from 228.47 K Units in 2011 to 266.82 K Units in 2016 with the average growth rate of more than 3.15%.Third, Eastern US occupied 39.44% of the sale value in 2015. It is followed by Central US and Western US, which respectively have around 33.25% and 27.31% of the global total industry.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~2%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Emerson

Cameron

Flowserve

Pentair

Rotork

Bray

Air Torque

Festo

IMI Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market by Types

0-5000 Nm

5000-20000 Nm

20000-50000 Nm

>50000 Nm Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market by Applications

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemical Processing