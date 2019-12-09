Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator converts energy by compressed air into mechanical motion on/off the valves. Predominantly used for larger sized Ball & Butterfly Valves, the Scotch Yoke Actuator offers 90Â° quarter turn, on off operation by converting linear movement to rotary action through the internal driving cylinder and scotch yoke mechanism. Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator has some unique characteristics that it can smooth on/off with the torque curve synchronized with valves, relatively higher torque than the same model in Rack &Pinion type and small size. It is widely used in the pipeline and water treatment projects of power generation, oil and gas, chemical processing, paper processing and so on.
First, for industry structure analysis, the Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator industry is concentration in the United States. Emerson, Cameron, Flowserve, Pentair and Rotork are the market leader and they occupied about 61.49% of the whole market. Second, the consumption increases from 228.47 K Units in 2011 to 266.82 K Units in 2016 with the average growth rate of more than 3.15%.Third, Eastern US occupied 39.44% of the sale value in 2015. It is followed by Central US and Western US, which respectively have around 33.25% and 27.31% of the global total industry.
Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
Fifth, for forecast, the global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~2%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Emerson
Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market by Types
Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Segment by Type
2.3 Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Consumption by Type
2.4 Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Segment by Application
2.5 Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Consumption by Application
3 Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator by Players
3.1 Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator by Regions
4.1 Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator by Regions
4.2 Americas Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Distributors
10.3 Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Customer
11 Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Market Forecast
11.1 Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Product Offered
12.3 Scotch-Yoke Pneumatic Actuator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 130
