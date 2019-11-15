Global Sealing Gasket Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Sealing Gasket is a mechanical seal which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, generally to prevent leakage from or into the joined objects while under compression.

The sealing gasket industry has got a steady positive development in the past five years. From 2012-2017 the average growth rate of global production of sealing gasket is 4.88% %. In 2012, the global production of component sealing product is over 1895 million units, while in 2016, the total production is over 2545 million units. Global sealing gasket industry is not vary concentrated. Many manufacturers compete in the market,the leading manufactures are ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Trelleborg and The Flexitallic Group. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 22.83% of the total matket.Asia-Pacific remains the largest market for sealing gasket sales with a market share of 25.56%, followed by Europe and China, with market share of 23.84% and 19.89%

