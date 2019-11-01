Global SEBS Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “SEBS Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global SEBS Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
SEBS (Polystyrene- Polybutadiene- Polyethylene Polystyrene) is a linear triblock copolymer, of which polystyrene is the end section, ethylene and butane copolymer are intermediate elastomeric blocks. SEBS is obtained from SBS (Polystyrene- Polybutadiene- Polystyrene) by hydrogenation. SEBS has good resistance with weather, heat, compressive deformation and solvent.
Styrene and butadiene are the main raw materials for the production of the SEBS. Most manufacture companies can produce raw materials buy themselves. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors.
SEBS is often applied in covering material, car accessories, sealing material, toy, modified engineering plastics and other industries, of which covering material occupies the largest share.
The consumers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. USA is the largest consumption region, which consumption reached 106.50 KMT in 2015.
The consumption shares of China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan were 20.16%, 33.63%, 18.51%, 13.22% and 6.81% in 2015. Japan is the largest export region and the net export volume reached 9.95 KMT in 2015.
The SEBS industry has a high relatively concentration and the top four accounted for 66.36% share in 2015. Kraton is the largest producer in the world, which production reached 108.57 KMT in 2015. USA is the largest production region and the share reached 33.78% share in 2015.
The world SEBS consumption will increase at a growth rate of about 4.5 % in the next five years. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth owing to larger demand in the downstream and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. The market in developing countries (such as China) will have a faster growth rate.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
SEBS Market by Types
SEBS Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- ………………
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
…………………And Continue
Research objectives
To study and analyse the global SEBS consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of SEBS market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global SEBS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the SEBS with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of SEBS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
