Global Security Safes Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

Security safes allow you to store your cash at your home or place of work, without the worry of someone stealing it. And as well as stopping theft a Security Safe will also provide protection from fire to your cash, ensuring that you can rest easy knowing that whatever happens you still have your cash for when you need it.

North America was the largest production market with a market share of 24.82% in 2012 and 23.49% in 2017 with a decrease of 1.33%. Europe ranked the second market with the market share of 21.43% in 2016. The Asia Pacific market for Security Safes is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. The market in Asia-Pacific includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and so on. Healthy economic growth, increasing disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and large amount of people are some of the driving factors for the growth of the retail stores, resulting in increased demand for Security Safes.

Security Safes companies are mainly from United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are AMSEC Safes, Liberty Safe, Godrej & Boyce, with the revenue market share of 4.43%, 3.58% and 2.98% in 2016.

Although sales of Security Safes brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Security Safes field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end, and the competition of the whole market is fierce. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

The worldwide market for Security Safes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1510 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.