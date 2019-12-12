Global Seed Coating Agent Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Global Seed Coating Agent Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Seed Coating Agent Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Seed coating agents are compounds effective in protecting seed and young seedlings from attack by disease and insects. They may also supply nutrition for young seedling growth.

Figure Picture of Seed Coating AgentSeed coating agent is essential for seed such as wheat, corn, soybean and others. Currently, there are many typesâ seed coating agent, like suspended seed coating agent, emulsions and wettable powder. Suspended seed coating agent took the largest share of 81.79% in 2015. Seed coating agent is mainly produced in China, North America, Europe and Asia (Ex-China). In 2015, China is the largest production region, with a production share of 36.26%. North America and Europe are separately produced 23312 MT and 21386 MT in 2015. Asia (Ex-China) seed coating agent production was 5367, with a share of 6.58%.In China, there are many manufacturers producing seed coating agent. They usually purchase raw material from other chemical companies. While in North America and Europe, manufacturers mostly produce raw materials by themself. As for downstream application, China seed coating agent manufacturers sell their products to seed producers or farmers and others. In North America and Europe, seed coating agent producers also coat seed with their own products. Most manufacturers in North America and Europe have formed a complete industrial chain, from raw material supply to downstream consumption.Seed coating agent industry concentration is low. Manufacturers are distributed all over the world. Owing to the special performance of seed coating agent, downstream demand for it has increasing from 2011 to 2016. In 2011, global consumption was about 58724 MT. By 2016, we predict that global consumption will be 88075 MT, with an average increase rate of 8.44% from 2011 to 2016. In the future, we predict that global production will continue to increase. By 2022, it may be 150428 MT. Also there exist alternatives crisis in this industry. So market participants should pay much attention to technology research and development.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bayer

Syngenta

Basf

Cargill

Rotam

Germains Seed Technology

Croda International

BrettYoung

Clariant International

Precision Laboratories

Chromatech Incorporated

Sumitomo Chemical

SATEC

Volkschem Crop Science

Beinong Haili

Henan Zhongzhou

Sichuan Redseed

Liaoning Zhuangmiao-Tech

Jilin Bada Pesticide

Anwei Fengle Agrochem

Tianjin Lirun Beifang

Green Agrosino

Shandong Huayang

Chongqing Zhongyiji Seed Coating Agent Market by Types

Suspended Seed Coating Agent

Emulsions

Wettable powder

Other Seed Coating Agent Market by Applications

Wheat

Corn

Soybean