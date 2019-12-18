Global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

A self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, sometimes referred to as a compressed air breathing apparatus (CABA), or simply breathing apparatus (BA), is a device worn by rescue workers, firefighters, and others to provide breathable air in an immediately dangerous to life or health atmosphere (IDLH). When not used underwater, they are sometimes called industrial breathing sets. The term self-contained means that the breathing set is not dependent on a remote supply (e.g., through a long hose). If designed for use under water, it is called SCUBA (self-contained underwater breathing apparatus).

The classification of Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) includes open-circuitÂ SCBA and closed-circuitÂ SCBA, and the proportion of open-circuitÂ SCBA in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. MSA, ScottÂ Safety, Honeywell and DrÃ¤ger, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

MSA

ScottÂ Safety

Honeywell

DrÃ¤ger

Interspiro

Cam Lock

Shigematsu

Avon

Matisec

Sinoma

Koken Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market by Types

Open-Circuit SCBA

Closed-Circuit SCBA Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market by Applications

Fire Fighting

Industrial Use