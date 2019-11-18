 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Semi-Trailer Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2020-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 18, 2019

Semi-Trailer

global "Semi-Trailer Market" report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches.

Summary

  • A semitrailer is a trailer without a front axle. A large proportion of its weight is supported by a tractor unit, a detachable front axle assembly known as a dolly, or the tail of another trailer. A semitrailer is normally equipped with landing gear (legs which can be lowered) to support it when it is uncoupled.Semitrailers are more popular for transport than full trailers, which have both front and rear axles. Ease of backing is cited as one of the semis chief advantages A road tractor coupled to a semitrailer is often called a semitrailer truck or “”semi”” in the US, and an articulated lorry or “”artic”” in the UK. The fifth wheel on a truck connects to a semitrailer kingpin.
  The report forecast global Semi-Trailer market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Semi-Trailer by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Semi-Trailer market for 2015-2024.
  the report analyzes global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  Semi-Trailer is classified according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Semi-Trailer company.

    Key Companies

  • Wabash National
  • Schmitz Cargobull
  • Great Dane
  • Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone
  • Utility Trailer
  • Hyundai Translead
  • Stoughton
  • K gel
  • Manac
  • SchwarzmÃ¼ller Group
  • Fontaine
  • Lamberet SAS
  • CIMC
  • Liangshan Huayu
  • SINOTRUK
  • Hebei Shunjie
  • FAW Siping
  • Anhui Kaile
  • Tianjin Lohr
  • Liangshan Huitong
  • Xiamen XGMA
  • Guangdong Mingwei
  • Huida Heavy
  • Hebei Hongtai
  • Liangshan Tongya

    Semi-Trailer Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Flatbed Semitrailer
  • Lowboy Semitrailer
  • Dry Van Semitrailer
  • Refrigerated Semitrailer
  • Other Type

    Market by Application

  • Logistics
  • Chemical
  • Food
  • Cement
  • Oil and gas
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Semi-Trailer Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Semi-Trailer Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Semi-Trailer Market trends
    • Global Semi-Trailer Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Semi-Trailer Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Semi-Trailer Market during the forecast period (2020-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Semi-Trailer Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    The product range of the Semi-Trailer market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

    No. of Pages: – 164

