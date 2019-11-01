 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

GlobalSemiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

  • Applied Materials
  • ASMPT
  • DISCO Corporation
  • EV Group
  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries
  • TEL
  • Tokyo Seimitsu
  • Rudolph Technologies
  • SEMES
  • Suss Microtec
  • Ultratech
  • Ulvac Technologies

    About Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market:

  • For an integrated chip (IC) to function, it needs to be connected to the package or connected directly to the printed circuit. This involves dicing, wire bonding, and die bonding. This entire process is known as semiconductor packaging and assembly, which is the back-end process of chip formation.
  • The die-level packaging and assembly equipment segment to be the major revenue contributing segment in this market during the forecasted period.
  • The APAC region to continue dominating this market during the forecast period. This region currently accounts for more than 65% of the total revenue share. The presence of leading semiconductor foundries in this region, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, United Microelectronics, Samsung, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, is expected to impel market growth during the forecast period.
  • In 2019, the market size of Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipments is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipments. This report studies the global market size of Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipments, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipments production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Die- Level Packaging and Assembly Equipment
  • Wafer-Level Packaging and Assembly Equipment

    Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers)
  • OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Companies)

    To end with, in Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market Size

    2.2 Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Production by Type

    6.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Revenue by Type

    6.3 Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

