Global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market 2019: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2025

This report presents the global “Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market” size by value, production and consumption, splits the breakdown (Data status 2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also explores the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

About Semiconductor Packaging Equipment:

Semiconductor packaging is carried out to provide extra protection to wafers or substrates. The package casing is made up of materials such as metal, plastic, glass, or ceramic and contains one or more semiconductor electronic components.

Accounting for more than 55% of the total market shares, the die-level packaging equipment segment dominated the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for application processors, basebands, and SoCs, which are integrated into mobile and consumer electronic devices. Though the market shares of this segment will decline due to the use of advanced technologies, this segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

According to this market study, the OSATs will account for more than 58% of the total market shares and will also dominate the semiconductor packaging equipment market throughout the predicted period. The migration of a number of semiconductor manufacturers to the fabless model is identified to be the major factor for the growth of the market segment. Additionally, the development of new technologies such as FOWLP, 2.5D, and TSV has also increased the outsourcing of back-end processes, which will also fuel the growth of this market segment.

In 2019, the market size of Semiconductor Packaging Equipments is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Semiconductor Packaging Equipments. This report studies the global market size of Semiconductor Packaging Equipments, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Semiconductor Packaging Equipments production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. The following Manufacturers are covered in this report:

Applied Materials

ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Tokyo Electron Limited

Tokyo Seimitsu

ChipMos

Greatek

Hua Hong

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology

Lingsen Precision

Nepes

Tianshui Huatian

Unisem

Ultratech Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation: Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market Types:

Die-Level Packaging Equipment

Wafer-Level Packaging Equipment Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market Application:

IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers)