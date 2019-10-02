Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global “Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Semiconductor Silicon Wafer:

Semiconductor silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Siltronic (DE)

MEMC (US)

LG Siltron (KR)

SAS (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

SST (CN)

JRH (CN)

MCL (CN)

GRITEK (CN)

Wafer Works (TW)

Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

Simgui (CN)

300 mm

200 mm

≤ 150 mm Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Applications:

Memory

Logic/MPU

This report also presents the manufacturer's landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Semiconductor Silicon Wafer industry.

Due to the increase in global DRAM and 3D NAND Flash shipments in 2016 and the limited capacity of silicon international manufacturers, coupled with the large-size silicon project failed to achieve shipments in mainland, resulting in global semiconductor wafer supply tight. The capacity utilization of major wafer suppliers reached 100%.

In 2016, the 300mm wafers are the main products of the semiconductor silicon wafer market with a share of 65%.

The downstream, foundry market, which has high capital and technical barriers, has got a mature market structure these previous years. TSMC, GF, UMC, Samsung, and SMICS etc. are the leading foundries in the world.

Despite the present problem of competition in the market, the global recovery trend is clear that, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future they will still have

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Silicon Wafer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 9170 million US$ in 2024, from 7810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.